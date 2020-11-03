URBANA - Barbara Jane (Mosier) Schertzer Dern, age 82, of Urbana passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Lima, Ohio, daughter of the late Nolan Robert and Mildred Wilda (VanMeter) Mosier on August 10, 1938. In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her first husband, Don Schertzer and second husband, Dr. William Dern. She is survived by her only daughter, Michelle Lynn (Schertzer) Gaver; two grandchildren, Grant Donald (Carly) Toepfer-Gaver and Hannah Elizabeth Gaver; great-grandchildren Leona Toepfer-Gaver and Parker Lowe, all of St. Paris, Ohio. Barbara also leaves behind her sister, Mrs. Debra (Martin) Thomas of Elia, Ohio; step-son, Keith (Dee) Dern; sister-in-law, Ruth Eaken of Medina, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Barbara graduated from Elida High School in 1956, attended Ohio Northern University and obtained her Bachelor's Degree from Urbana University. She taught in Lima, Ohio, St. Marys, Ohio as well as 28 years for West Liberty Salem School District. Barbara was a devoted member of Urbana Methodist Church and Martha Circle. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required to pay your respects to Barbara's family. A private family burial will follow in Ada, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to PAWS Animal Shelter or Champaign County Cancer Association in Barbara's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com