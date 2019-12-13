URBANA - Barbara Jane (Preston) Webster, 87, currently of Westerville, Ohio and formerly of Urbana, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 in her residence.

She was born June 19, 1932 at home, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Barbara was the daughter of Goodwin and MaryBelle (Porter) Preston. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1950 and from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, in 1954, earning her BS in Elementary Education. Her early years of teaching were in Bexley, Ohio. Later, she taught in Urbana at both East Elementary and South Elementary Schools. A fond memory many past students have shared through the years is when "Mrs. Webster read the complete series of the Laura Ingalls Wilder books and cried right along with her students when Jack the dog died." Many have shared she was their favorite teacher, which is testimony to her ever caring and helpful personality.

Along with her husband Alan, she was previous owner of The Village Pharmacy, Mechanicsburg and The Medicine Shoppe, Urbana, where she also owned and operated Village Cards and Gifts.

While at Miami University she met her lifelong best friend and soulmate Alan. They married in 1954 becoming what is known by MU graduates as a "Miami Merger." She was a devoted and nurturing wife and mother whose life centered on her family. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 65 ½ years, Alan Webster, her 3 daughters, Shawn Ellen (Brent) Scott, Sara Jane Marsh (Wendall Hill), and Molly Elizabeth (Stevan) Barendse, her 6 grandchildren, Nicole Elaine Scott, Nathan Alan (Abigail) Scott, Abigail Adele (Nick) Smith, Todd Christopher Marsh, Andrew Preston Barendse, and Joel Michael Barendse. She leaves 5 sweet great-grandchildren, Nora Jane and Ezra Alan Mack Scott, Maelin Adele, Rhenna Audrey and Sawyer Jane Smith, numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. In addition to her parents Barbara is preceded in death by her sister Julia Preston Meehan and her father and mother-in-law Clarence and Eunice (Allen) Webster.

Barbara was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana holding numerous offices. She was a member of the Soroptimist Club, Delta Theta Tau Sorority and the Hospital Twig. She loved to travel, loved to read, found peace in nature and was a devotee of The Food Channel and a wiz at Wheel of Fortune!

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the First Presbyterian Church, 116 West Court Street, Urbana, OH 43078 with Rev. Kazy B. Hinds and Rev. David Fleming officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Barbara's name to: First Presbyterian Church; General Fund.