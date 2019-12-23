URBANA - Barbara Jean Ballard was born in Washington, D.C on January 9, 1945 weighing in at 2.5 pounds. She was adopted by Willie and Madge McKenzie, who lived near Paintsville, Kentucky. Barbara graduated from Flatgap High School and married Kennith Hackworth. They had three sons, Mark and Jami, Paul and Lori and Ken and Beth. She loved her 9 grandkids and really thought the world of her 13 great-grandkids. She passed to her heavenly rewards at 2:35p.m. on December 22, 2019. In February of 1984, she married James L. Ballard who survives. Barbara is also survived by a dear friend, Lina Loi and her 2 daughters. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she never met a stranger. Barbara retired from the Ohio Air National Guard, volunteered at the Caring Kitchen, Mercy Hospital and at the McAuley Center. She loved arts and crafts and loved to paint pictures. Viewing will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. with a celebration of her life beginning at 4 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Concord Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.