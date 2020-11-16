1/
Barbara Jean Chamberlin
WEST LIBERTY - Barbara Jean Chamberlin, 78, of Urbana passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born May 12, 1942. The daughter of Paul and Lillian (Sprinkle) Blosser, Barbara retired from Siemen's after many years of service. Survivors include her daughter, Penny (Steve) Dorfman; sons, Jeff (Dana) Chamberlin, Richard (Julie) Chamberlin; brothers, Bill, Richard, Gene Blosser; sister, Betty Johnson; 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jenny Miller and brother, Paul Blosser. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of JENNINGS FARLEY & SEELEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Email condolences may be directed to www.jenningsfarley.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings Farley Funeral Home
5591 US 68 South
West Liberty, OH 43357
(937) 599-2139
