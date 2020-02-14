BOWLING GREEN - Barbara Jeannette Carey (Barbara Jean) was born on August 25, 1927 and was called home by her Lord and Savior on February 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mom (Mada Dorothy), dad (Ples), sister (Mada Sue), husband (Mike), step-son (Paul), cousins (Dorothy and Gary Akers), nephew (Michael Lynch) and now rests with them in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father in that special Mansion he prepared just for her.

Her children Kathy (Randy) Jones of Vail Basin, CO, Duane (Toni) Carey of Bowling Green, OH and Mark Carey of Titusville, FL along with her grandchildren Dr. Marcus Tyler (Ashley K.) Carey of Laredo, TX, Ashley Marie (Daniel) Swaw of White's Creek, TN and Alexander Joseph (Miah Pickett) Carey of Nashville, TN all survive. They, along with three very special nieces and a nephew who remain, loved her dearly and pray for her that her special corner of Heaven is filled with an awe-inspiring library and the songs of Willie Nelson and Frank Sinatra playing on a continuous loop.

Barbara was born in Detroit, MI and lived most of her life in Michigan, Arkansas, Ohio and Florida. Some of her most favorite places included Ford Field in Dearborn, MI; Greenfield Village in Dearborn, MI; The Sea Charm in Fenwick Island, DE; Ted and Connie's house in Shaker Heights, OH; The Big House in Ann Arbor, MI; Urbana University in Urbana, OH; BGSU in Bowling Green, OH; Indian Lake in Lakeview, OH; and Maple Leaf Estates in Punta Gorda, FL.

Barb was a thankful alumna of BGSU and an Honor Graduate of Urbana University. Education was incredibly important to her and she was one proud Mom, Wife and Gram to be able to celebrate the college graduations of her husband, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandsons and granddaughter.

She absolutely adored her family and loved music in all its forms, including her own classical kazoo rendition of the Michigan Fight Song (it wasn't very good but was certainly memorable). She was blessed to sing in Carnegie Hall, spoke in full sentences at the age of 9 months, read more than a book per week her entire life and was always happy to remind the rest of us that all of our artistic, intellectual, athletic or academic success was 100% her doing.

During her distinguished working career, she was always the one behind the scenes serving others with Grace. Whether she was showing guests around Greenfield Village as one of the "Ford Girls," making sure that Coach Chickerella and his athletes at Capital University had all they needed to be successful or spending her days ensuring that her staff at Oesterlin Services for Youth delivered the best care possible to their charges, there was never a doubt in her mind as to why she was put here on this earth. She lived a full personal and professional life placing the needs of others before her own.

As to the lessons Mom learned in her 92+ years, she would want you to know that Love always conquers Hate, Light always overcomes Darkness, Forgiveness is Essential and … if she can score a hole in one, anyone can!

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the incredible people at Brookdale Senior Living in BG and Ohio Living Hospice for their loving care as they, she and we battled her congestive heart failure until there was no more fight left.

A celebration of her life will be held at The Covenant Church, 1165 Haskins Rd., Bowling Green, OH 43402 on Saturday, February 22 at 4 p.m. A meal and reception will follow immediately in the church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please either find a way to donate to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice (www.ohioliving.org), 1730 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43614 or find someone in your circle who needs a financial blessing and bless them.