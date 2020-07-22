1/1
Barbara JoAnne Cave
1924 - 2020
URBANA - Barbara JoAnne Cave, age 96, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Mercy McAuley Center. She was born on January 9, 1924, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry and Ethel (Wallace) Godwin. Barbara is survived by her son, James (Cheryl) Cave; grandchildren, Jason (Liz) Cave and Ryan (Carla) Cave; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Wyatt, Cameron and Courtney Cave; sister, Nora Lee Deere; and sister-in-law, Barb Godwin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Cave; brothers, Lewis, Dean and Floyd; and sisters, Wuanita and Josephine. Barbara will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Oak Dale Cemetery with a private graveside service. Barbara retired from Grimes Manufacturing and following retirement, she worked at the Hallmark store in Urbana. Arrangements are entrusted to WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, where condolences can be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Thinking of you Jim & Cheryl . Beth & Ron Watkins family
Beth Watkins
Friend
