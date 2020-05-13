NORTH LEWISBURG - Barbara Mullin, 81, of Woodstock, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Barbara was born January 14, 1939 in Lynch, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Doc and Velva (Honeycutt) Salyer. Barbara was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Indian Lake #1533. She was a dog groomer for over 40 years. Barbara enjoyed crafts, baking and decorating cakes, especially for her grandchildren's birthdays and wedding celebrations. Barbara is survived by her husband 38 years, Richard Mullin; her daughters, Debra (Patrick) Sink and Vickie McComis; her sons, Paul Rose, Robert (Lori) Rose, and Richard (Mary Blackburn) Mullin Jr.; her grandchildren, Joanna Scantlin, Dusti Bare, Eddie Rose, Tarah Merced, Megan Davis, Jared Rose, Hannah Rose, Aaron Bostick, Eric Bostick, Ashley Cozad and Richard Mullin III; her great-grandchildren, Chad, Anya, Cody, Daniel, and Kenny Scantlin, Ciara Parris, Landon and Marrisa Rose, Darrion, Xander and Hayden Merced, Jalen, Kaley, and Andrew Nott, Colten and Austin Mullin, Cole Bostick. She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Joanna Davis; her sisters, Juanita Salyer and Betty Suttles; her brothers, Charles, Don, Ray and Dallas Salyer. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg, Ohio with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in Woodstock Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 13 to May 14, 2020.