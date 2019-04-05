SPRINGFIELD — Barbara M. Ware, 81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

She was born on December 13, 1937, in Yellow Springs, Ohio, the daughter of the late George H. and Willabee D. (Hill) Harris. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Dr. Jan Gilbert Ware; children, Anthony (Bobette) Ware, Valerie (Keith) Winston-Stoner, Suzanne Brunner and Barbara (Curtis) Richardson; grandchildren, Anthony, Adam, Thor, Justin, Joshua, Zach, Whitman, Elizabeth, Asitia and Curtis; great-grandson, Braylin; brother, George (Jayne) Harris; and numerous nieces, nephews and her extended Ware family in Urbana.

Being the matriarch of her family, she constantly put others first. She was an incredible homemaker, always cooking for relatives and her pies were unmatched. She enjoyed shopping especially at garage sales or auctions, always looking for the best deal. Barbara stayed in touch with her Mechanicsburg classmates of 1955 and looked forward to their gatherings and reunions. She and her husband attended the Possum Road Church of God. Barbara had a special love for animals but above all else in her life, she adored her family, especially her grandchildren. Her devotion and commitment for those she loved will live on through many generations.

Viewing will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER with service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. Contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480 Columbia, MD 21044 or the , P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.