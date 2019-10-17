ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - Beatrice S. Schafer, age 83, died October 11, 2019 in Englewood, Florida. Bea, (pronounced Baya as she liked to be called) was born on July, 30, 1936 to Frans and Cornelia (Flieche) Snijders in Ermelo, Holland. Bea was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert C. Schafer, brothers, Kees, Gerald, and Oscar. She is survived by her brother, Emile and his wife Paula of St. Petersburg, Florida and her sister-in-law Ans Snijders of the Netherlands.

Bea achieved a Bachelor of Arts level through education in Holland and France.

Bea met her future husband Al in Holland in April 1960 while he was competing in the Tulip Sports Car Rally throughout Western Europe. They were married on November 26, 1961 and resided in Urbana, Ohio until 1987. Al and Bea shared a love of the lifestyle and weather in Florida, and after owning a home on Sanibel Island, they built their home and settled on Manasota Key, Englewood, Florida.

Bea traveled the world, enjoyed a competitive game of tennis, loved her friends and her black kitties. She supported the opera, symphony and theater. Bea's hobbies included beading, hand painting clothing, reading, bocce, bowling and of course shopping. Over the years Bea made lifelong friendships and she was especially thankful for their everlasting kindness and support.

At Bea's request there will be no service. Memorials in Bea's memory can be sent to St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice, 1925 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida 34293.