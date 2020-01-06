URBANA - Belinda "B" Waldren, 77, a lifelong resident of Urbana, passed away on her own terms, January 3, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Belinda was born November 24, 1942 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lewis and Donna Vance (Taylor) Earnhart.

Belinda was a 1960 graduate of Urbana High School. She was an Administrative Secretary for W.B. Marvin's for 43 years and a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church. She also held memberships at the Women's Auxiliary of the Pearce Kerns American Legion Post #120, and the Loyal Order of Moose, Urbana Lodge #1215. Belinda was an avid record collector since the 1950's. She enjoyed good music, good people, good food, which equaled an awesome ambiance. Belinda was well known for her fashionable style and ability to enjoy the moment.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Waldren) Knotts; her grandchildren, Lyle Vance Hall and Grace Belinda McConnell; her great-granddaughter, Luna Rose Vance McConnell; special angels, Barb Keller, Bill Beatty and Jeff Heiberger; and numerous cousins.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the First Presbyterian Church, 116 West Court Street, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Kazy Hinds officiating.

Burial will follow in Kingscreek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Belinda's memory to the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or the First Presbyterian Church, 116 West Church Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com