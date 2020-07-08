MECHANICSBURG - Bernice Janet (Rawlings) Shanklin passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview, Florida, surrounded by her family.

Bernice was born May 28, 1930, in Gary, Indiana, to Herbert M. and Bertha (Pelke) Rawlings.

Bernice is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of more than 56 years, Charles E. Shanklin; her daughter, Janet Shanklin; her sister, Bertie Kaiser; and her brother, Herbert Rawlings.

She is survived by her loving family, including her children, Ann Shanklin, Charles R. (Cindy) Shanklin, John Shanklin, Jean (Blane) Brooks, and Thomas Shanklin; her 13 grandchildren, Megan (Curtis) Burns, Thomas (Lori) Gustafson, Jan (Spencer) Morris, David (Joan) Mosher, Richard Gustafson, Laura Beth (Damon) Phelps, Jamie (Matthew) Morley, Molly (Javier) Mosher, Weston Shanklin, Lesley Gustafson, Leighann Shanklin, Janet Sanders, and Charlotte Brooks; her 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Libbie (Jack) Gradolph; a host of nieces and nephews; and her beloved caretakers, Nancy Wicker and Carla Raye.

Bernice was an active member of the Bluewater Bay community and a member of Niceville United Methodist Church. Her last years were spent in enjoyment on her daughter's farm in Laurel Hill, Florida. The people close to Bernie will remember her unflappable faith, her humility, her unconditional love, and her infectious laughter and keen sense of humor.

A celebration of Bernice's life will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020. The service and burial will be held at the Shanklin Family Cemetery, 469 North McMahill Road, Milford Center, Ohio 43045.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bernice's memory to First Responders Children's Foundation.

Funeral services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.