URBANA - Bertha Irene McKellop, 100, of Urbana, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, Urbana.

She was born on July 24, 1918 in Urbana, OH, a daughter of Roy and Amanda (Offenbacker) Fox. Bertha was married to Berle McKellop for 58 years and he preceded her in death in 1995.

Survivors include daughters, Nancy (Phillip) Fry and Sue (Jim) Brecount; sons, Sherman (Edna) McKellop, Jim McKellop and Phillip (Nancy) McKellop; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Jane Detwiler and Shirley Huffman.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, with Pastor Ron Reynolds officiating.

The family is being served by WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.