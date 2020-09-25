URBANA - Betty Boettcher-Faulkner, 96, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Betty was born March 14, 1924 in South Port, Indiana, the daughter of the late Francis and Florence (Brewer) Strong. Betty served her country in the United States Coast Guard during WWII. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Urbana. Betty was very gifted in decorating, cross stitch, and painting. She loved Indy Car Racing, especially the Indianapolis 500. Betty was an avid fan of both OSU Football and Wittenberg Basketball. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and charming personality. Betty was very caring and generous. She loved to volunteer and help people and always saw the good in people. She was truly "the rock" of the family. She will be so deeply missed by her family and so many friends to whom she was a true blessing for so many years. Betty is survived by her sons, Tracy Boettcher and Brad (Cindy) Boettcher; her grandchildren, Matthew, Jared, Benjamin, Aaron, Doug and Levi Boettcher; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; her daughter-in-law, Chris Boettcher; her sister, Lois Barnhart; several nieces, nephews and very special family friends including Carolyn Mullen, B.J. Smith, Clarence and Joyce Brown, Barbara McKeever, Sally Wisma and Julia Stach. She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Spencer Boettcher; her second husband, Herbert Faulkner; her son, Michael Boettcher; and her brother-in-law, Robert Barnhart. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 in the Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Kazy Hinds officiating. Memorial contributions may be in Betty's memory made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, c/o Al Johnson, 4373 Bump Road, Cable, Ohio 43009; St. Jude's Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; Alzheimer's Disease Research, Miami Valley Chapter, 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.