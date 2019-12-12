URBANA - Betty Jane Hamilton, age 83, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home. She was born on June 8, 1936 in Cable, Ohio to the late John Edward and Rosanne (Shy) Doty. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Robert Hamilton, her daughter, Amy Hartman and her three sisters, Genevieve Harvey, Margaret McCulla, and Joanne Henry. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Patricia Hamilton, Robin Traxler, Roger Hamilton and Michael (Star) Hamilton; grandchildren Spencer (Tracy) Ardo, Tyson (Suzie) Ardo, Rosalie Hamilton, Chloe Zolo, Lily Hamilton, Kristoffer Hamilton, and Addison Hartman; as well as 7 great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her brother, John (Joanne) Doty, her sister, Mary Lou Powell and son-in-law, Scott Hartman. Betty was a member of Urbana United Methodist Church and the Champaign County Democratic Party. She enjoyed being outdoors in nature, gardening and had a true love for animals. Betty was renowned for her homemade pies - she made three pies every Sunday and for all special occasions. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with a graveside service following on Tuesday, December 17 at Kingscreek Cemetery beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions be made to Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Autism Society of Ohio or in Betty's honor. Expressions of sympathy are forwarded to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com