URBANA - Betty Jane West, 91, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Urbana Health & Rehab Center. She was born September 20, 1928 in Utopia, Ohio, the daughter of Earl Hamp and Ella Mary (Fugett) Reed. Betty retired from Grimes Manufacturing Co. in Urbana. Betty was a loving and giving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family. Betty loved making homemade fudge with her mother's favorite recipe. On weekends, Betty loved family get-togethers at their trailer in St. Paris. Mushroom hunting was one of her favorite things to do. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Sue (Marshall Vernon Jr.) Cox and Carolyn Ann (Donald W) Bishop; grandchildren, Jason (Tonya) Cox, Chad Cox, James Bishop and Clint (Linda) Bishop; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Violet Maxwell; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray Allen West, as well as several siblings. Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio, with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. Burial will follow in Kingscreek Cemetery, Kingscreek, Ohio.