WEST LIBERTY - Betty Jo Black, age 89, of West Liberty, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 3, 1930 to the late John and Zelma (Matthews) Rotroff.

On March 12, 1949 she married Philip R. Black and he preceded her in death May 20, 2017. An infant son and her sisters, Patricia Popps, Barbara "Bootie" Peterson and Margy Xander, also preceded Betty Jo in death.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Ken) Curtis and Melinda (Lon) Peters; grandsons, Matthew (Julie) Curtis, Ryan Peters, and Adam (Rebecca) Peters; great-grandchildren, Andrew Curtis, Audrey Peters, Vienna Peters, Aiden Peters, and Lilly Peters.

Betty Jo was a member of United Church of Christ in West Liberty, Monday Afternoon Club, and several bridge clubs. She enjoyed attending auctions, doing jigsaw puzzles, having sweets, and being very active in the community.

It was Betty Jo's wish to be cremated and the family will hold a private graveside service.

Memorial contribution may be made to West Liberty United Church of Christ, 212 Newell Street, West Liberty, Ohio 43357 or to a .

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME in West Liberty and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com