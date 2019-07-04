URBANA - Betty Joyce Crego died Monday, July 1, 2019 in the comforts of her home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 10, 1936, in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of the late Kelly B. and Allie D. (Nixon) Harless.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Carlton W. "Butch" Crego; and siblings, Clarence, Juanita and John Harless.

She leaves behind to celebrate her life her daughter, Kelly Crego-Lee; son and daughter-in-law, James and Lisa Crego; grandsons, Jason (Kimberly), Brian, Joshua and Brandon; and great-grandsons, Jason Daniel and Kamryn.

Betty graduated from Jones Valley High School in Birmingham, Alabama and she retired after over 40 years of service from WB Marvin Manufacturing in Urbana.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5 to 6 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with memorial services beginning at 6 p.m. Pastor Kevin Moehn will be officiating. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.