URBANA - Betty L. Dunham, age 82, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Green Hills Community. She was born on November 6, 1937 to the late James G. and Edith (Oyer) Wyatt in Champaign County, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her siblings: Annamae James, Clarence Wyatt, James Wyatt, and Chester Wyatt. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Phillip G. Dunham, Douglas E. (Alyssa) Dunham and Yancey L. (Angela) Dunham; grandchildren Stephen, Tyler, Chyla (Colby) Snedeker, Dereck, Trent, Kirby, Garrett, Holden, Ava, Ella, Hayden and Lindsay (Matt) Tolan; great-grandchildren Liam, Brody and Laura. Betty is also survived by her sister, Grace Zimmer; niece, Sally (Jon) Lowry; as well as her beloved dog, Pansey. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME from 3 to 4 p.m. with her memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com