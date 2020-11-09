ST. PARIS - Betty L. Lemmon, age 79, of Quincy passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:36 p.m. in the Landings of Sidney, OH. Born on October 28, 1941 in Rosewood, Ohio, Betty was the daughter of the late James and Inez (Harding) Haslett.

Betty graduated from Rosewood School in 1959. She married Donn Lemmon on December 11, 1960. Together they raised two children: a daughter, Melissa who passed away on January 19, 2020 and a son Jim (Sheryl) Lemmon of Quincy. She is also survived by three grandsons: Andrew Lemmon, Michael Lemmon, and Shay Goines-Lemmon. Two sisters also survive, Wanda (Gary) Murray of Findlay, Ohio and Millie (Joe) DeMariano of Centerville, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by one sister, Helen (Haslett) Johnson.

Betty was a member of Myrtle Tree Baptist Church, Saint Paris, Ohio and a 50-year member of Kings Daughters and Sons. Betty worked as a teacher's aide, an accountant for Ulhman's Department Store, and a teller for US Bank.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco, OH with Pastor Tom Walter of the Myrtle Tree Baptist Church presiding. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459 or to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd. #320, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.