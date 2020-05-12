PALM BAY, Fla. - Betty Lou (Burnside) Eggleston passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, in Palm Bay, Florida. Betty was born March 31, 1927 in Cable, Ohio to Harold and Marjorie (Milledge) Burnside and was an only child. She was married to William (Bill) Eggleston in 1943 and lived in Urbana, Ohio until moving to Florida in 1975. Betty and Bill owned and ran The Center used book store in downtown Sebring for many years before retiring. Betty enjoyed golf, bowling, bingo, cards, and spending time with her family. Betty was predeceased by both parents and husband, Bill. Left to honor Betty and remember her love are her five children: Michael Eggleston, Mary (Richard) Lanza, Gary (Lin) Eggleston, James (Diana) Eggleston, and Linda Eggleston; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts and memories. There will be a private service held at a later date at the Oakdale Cemetery in Urbana, Ohio.



