NORTH LEWISBURG - Betty Ruth Mesler (Evans), 89, a lifelong resident of North Lewisburg passed away December 29, 2019 in Hearth and Home of Urbana surrounded by her family.

She was born April 7, 1930 in Champaign County, the daughter of Ralph and Henrietta (Impson) Evans. Betty was a 1948 graduate of North Lewisburg High School. She was a lifelong member and attended the United Methodist Church. Her hobbies were reaching out via greeting cards and letters to family, friends and even those she didn't know well. She is survived by her sisters, Linda Cline of Urbana, Roberta (Bill) Moore of Urbana; brother, Carl (MaryAnn) Evans; nieces and nephews including Candace Sizemore, Brian (Eileen) Evans, Angela K. VanHoose, Robert Todd VanHoose, Holly Lynn (Bryan) Lewis, Ralph Evans, David (Rita) Evans, Linda Evans, Merry Ruth (KC) Johnson, Joni (Jim) Holycross, Mark (Lisa) Evans, and Linda Jean (John) Wieringa; special friends, Dixie Fifield and Ginny Clemons as well as numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Floyd Dixon and, Orley Mesler; daughter Kati Dixon; brother, Phillip Evans and brother-in-law, Richard Cline. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg with Pastor Karen Montgomery officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Triad Alumni Scholarship Fund, 7941 Brush Lake Road, North Lewisburg, Ohio 43060 or the North Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 124 West Maple Street, North Lewisburg, Ohio 43060. Services are entrusted to FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, North Lewisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.