Beulah Diane Chamberlin
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MECHANICSBURG - Rev. Beulah Diane Chamberlin, 79, of Pikeville, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 9, 2020 in her residence. She was born July 24, 1940 in Lucasville, Ohio the daughter of James M. and Elizabeth R. (Stoll) Brown. Rev. Diane spent her life serving others. She was a nurse and a minister. She pastored the Christ Way to Life Church in Springfield, Ohio for many years. She enjoyed flower gardening and quilting. Most of all her family meant a lot to her and she loved spending time with them. Diane is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Art) Blankenship and Sheila Kreglow; her sons, Ronald (Kim) Chamberlin, Randall (Jeanne) Chamberlin and Roland Chamberlin; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold and James Brown; sisters, Susie Foreman and Reva Ricketts; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, especially, a cousin Jack Brown, who she held a special place in her heart. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Chamberlin; and several brothers and sisters and their spouses. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio with Buddy Brown Jr. officiating. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 9:45 a.m. with the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved