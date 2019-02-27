Obituary Print Beulah H. Crider | Visit Guest Book

MIDDLETOWN - Beulah H. Crider, age 92, of Urbana, formerly of Middletown, OH, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 16, 1926 in Rose Hill, VA to Roy H. and Artie Lucille (Burk) Clarkson. She was a homemaker and office secretary for Readmore Book Store for 8 years. Beulah was an active member of Red Lion United Methodist Church of Franklin and Grace Baptist Church of Urbana. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who especially enjoyed her grandchildren and visiting family in Kentucky and Tennessee. Beulah is survived by her daughter, Pamela Davis of Urbana, OH; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Crider of Middletown, OH; grandchildren, Todd (Lynn) Slifer, Traci White, Glenda (Shawn) Smith, Robert W. Davis, Amber (Dylan) Bostick, Brian (Betty) Slifer, Rhonda (Pat) Becker, Robbie (Christy) Caudle, Tonia Caudle; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Charlie) Jones of Harlan, KY; nephew, David (Connie) Jones of Kodak, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William M. Crider; son, Stephen Martin Crider; son-in-law, Robert E. Davis; grandson, Robert White. A private service will be held for the family. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 960 Children's Home, Rd., Urbana, OH 43078 or Red Lion United Methodist Church, 3466 North State Route 741, Franklin, OH 45005. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bakerstevensparrmore.com.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Urbana Daily Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close