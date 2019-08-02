URBANA - Beverly "Bev" Dawn Dickey, 85, of Urbana, formerly of Jackson Center, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Vancrest of Urbana.

She was born December 12, 1933 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of James and Gladys (Sundehimer) Lyons. She was a 1951 graduate of Westville High School.

Bev enjoyed watching TV, working puzzles, and playing cards.

Bev is survived by her daughter, Dawn Walker; sons, Steve (Wanda) Reed, Jim (Dawn) Dickey, and Patrick (Beth) Dickey; grandchildren, Erynn, Brian, Jeremy, Eric, Emily, Faith, Drew, Kaitlyn, Shawna, and Matt; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Garrett, Kristofer, Ashley, Korey, and Zoey; great-great-grandchildren, Drew, and Brysen; brother, Joe (Madeline) Lyons; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard B. Dickey; brother, Jim Lyons; and granddaughter, Ashton.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in St. Mary Church, Urbana. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Botkins, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

