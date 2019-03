CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - Beverly Eickemeyer (formerly of Cable, OH), age 74, was born on July 5, 1944 to Andrew and Isabel (Clark) and passed away on March 11, 2019 in Crossville, TN.

She is survived by her daughter Shelley Eickemeyer, sons Kevin (Tina) Eickemeyer and Jeff (Bridget) Eickemeyer, grandchildren Bradley (Stephanie), Lindsey, and Christina, and a brother, Gerald Moore.