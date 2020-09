NORTH LEWISBURG - Bill Davis, 65, of Marysville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Union County. A celebration gathering of family and friends will be held 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.