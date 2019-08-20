MECHANICSBURG - Billy Eugene Allen, 63, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 in The Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

He was born December 8, 1955 in Port Smith, Virginia to Maria (Clark) and Billy Allen. Billy worked as a forklift driver with Rich Products Corporation, where he put in 20-plus years of service. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, loved listening to music, especially classical rock, and grilling out. He enjoyed spending his free time watching the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his wife Mary "Lori" (Masters) Allen; daughters Teona Herron and Amanda Custer; granddaughter Skyler Herron; brother Bobby Allen; parents-in-law Barbara and Roy Preston; sister-in-law Lisa (Larry) Delgarn; brothers-in-law Ronnie (Cathy) Masters and Jeff (Robin) Masters; special friend Carl Herron; along with several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Jeremiah Custer.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 23 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com