NORTH LEWISBURG - Blanche M. Bennett, 93, of North Lewisburg, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Blanche was born July 18, 1926 in Newark, Ohio. She was a 1945 graduate of Newark High School. Blanche was a resident of North Lewisburg for over 70 years where she lived for 18 years in Cherry Arbors. She was a member of the North Lewisburg United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Homemakers Extension Club. Blanche is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Bennett; her grandson Tyler Bennett; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Ross and Emily (Harris) Freeman; her husband, Raymond R. Bennett; her son, Gary Bennett; her sister, Emily J. (Hugh) Bennett; her brothers-in-law, Jess, Richard, Benny, Juey and Charlie; and her sisters-in-law, Margie, Minnie and Volora. Services are entrusted to FRESHWATER, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.