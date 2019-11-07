URBANA - Bonita Kay "Bonnie" Johnson, 77, of Urbana, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in her home.

She was born July 8, 1942 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carlton and Pauline Troyer.

She was a graduate of Triad High School. Bonnie retired after many years of service from Honeywell – Grimes. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her 4-legged companion, Bo.

She is survived by her son, Ty (Angela) Zimmer, her 2 grandchildren, Tieler (Macie) Zimmer and Kameron Zimmer, great-granddaughter, Briella Rose Zimmer, her brothers, Don (Tami) Troyer and James (Rayann) Troyer, brother-in-law, Bob Millice and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fay A. Johnson, her daughter, Keely Renae Zimmer and her sister, Janice Ann Millice.

Memorial contributions may be made to Barley Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Rd., Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOMES, Urbana.