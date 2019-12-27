URBANA - Bonnie Bean, 76, of Urbana, Ohio returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Bonnie was born December 30, 1942 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Harrison and Evalyn Laura (Lancaster) Crosswhite.

Bonnie was a longtime and active member of the Jerusalem 2nd Baptist Church. She worked for many years as a Supervisor with Drackett and International Harvester where she later retired. She was a devoted and loving wife of 57 years and mother who enjoyed spending time with her family. As our hearts ache for the physical loss of her, we find solace knowing that she is now with God. She is at peace. And for that, we are grateful.

She is survived by daughters, Veronica L. Dunn and Aja Q. Bean; sons, Phillip L. (Joanna) Bean Sr., Michael D. (Jamie) Bean and Lance D. Bean; grandchildren, Phillip Jr., Jordan, Brittany Bean, Tracey "Monte" II, Jalen Davis, Victoria (Darrell) Freeman II, Michael "Doc"II, Marquis, Matthew, Nicholas Bean and Alex and Allie Roberts; great-grandchildren, Adelynn, Ziyah, Malani Davis and Amaiyah Davis, Peyton Bean, Zyannia Bean and Zymere Bean, Darrell III, Apollo, and Ezekial Freeman, Phillip III, Kaeleigh and DeMarcus Bean; sister, Linda "Hope" Chavis; brother-in-law, Canadis Bean; sisters-in-law, Adline E. Bean-Porter, Patricia Crosswhite and Debbie Crosswhite; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Asbell "Brownie" Bean Jr.; her siblings, Harrison, Terry, and Beverly (Kenneth) Lucas.

Home going services will be held at noon on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Jerusalem 2nd Baptist Church, 1036 S. High St., Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Carl Vactor officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon prior to the service.

Burial will take place in Dayton National Cemetery. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com.