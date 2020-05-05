URBANA - Bonnie Lou Koon Goney Jones, 89, of Urbana passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 18, 1930 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Roy and Mabel (Wyskiver) Koon. She was a member of the Urbana Church of Christ of Christian Union where she sang in the choir. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Lynn Turney and Tonya Rae Goney; step-daughter, Shelly M. Musser; step-sons, Scott L. Jones and Charles F. Jones; her grandchildren, Justin Michael Goney, Roy Keli Turney, Johnathan Liam Turney, Cody Neil Goney, Carey Beth Goney, Dylan Jones, Kylie Mozart, and Nathan Musser; her sisters, Beverly (Bill) Ledbetter and Darlene (George III) Sams; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Olen Burton Goney and her second husband, Sherwood Laylin Jones; her grandchildren, Erin Amber Lee and Ian Lee; son-in-law, Scott Musser; as well as several brothers and sisters. Following Bonnie Lou's wishes, her body will be cremated. Memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie's memory to the Urbana Church of Christ of Christian Union, 1121 N Main St, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 5 to May 6, 2020.