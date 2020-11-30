1/1
Bonnie Lou Long
ST. PARIS - Bonnie Lou Long, age 79, of Urbana, OH, passed away on November 24, 2020 in the Urbana Health & Rehab, OH. She was born on May 31, 1941 in Fort Gay, W. VA, to the late Saul and Maude (Copley) Waller.

Bonnie married Tom Long on February 6, 1963 and he passed away September 13, 2005. Together they raised two sons: Clint (Julie) Long of Urbana and Clay (Melinda) Long of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by five grandsons, Josh (Lindsey) Long, Aaron Long and Alex, Andrew & Anthony Long and three brothers, Ray Waller of Bucyrus and Elmer and Rufus Waller, both of W. VA. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven siblings.

Bonnie was a former member of the Rosewood United Methodist Church. She liked to read. She was a school aide at Graham Local Schools and West Liberty Local Schools.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Bonnie's name may be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, PO Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
