Bradford A. Hill
1957 - 2020
URBANA - Bradford A. Hill, 63, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1957, in Urbana, the son of Wilbur Hill and Sarah (Robinson) Seward. He is survived by his loving mother, Sarah; daughter, Cassandra (Brian) Hartke of South Carolina; grandchildren, Alexander and Caleb Hartke; sister and brother-in-law, Karen (John) Thomas; step-siblings, Sheila Williams, Rollin Seward and Cynthia Alexander; aunt Betty Howell; former wife and mother of their daughter, Kathleen Breckenridge; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Wilbur and step-father, Jack Seward. Brad was a proud veteran in the United States Air Force and had a passion for fishing. Viewing will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11 a.m.-noon with service beginning at 12 p.m. at WALTER AND LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Pastor John Thomas will be officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
