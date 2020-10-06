WEST LIBERTY - Bradley S. Alty, 59, of Bellefontaine, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

He was born in Springfield, OH on November 28, 1960, the son of Gregory Alty, who survives in Florida and the late Chloe Kay (Rutan) Cotterman, who preceded him in death in 2018.

Brad was the loving husband of Melissa (Kuhns) Alty for almost seven years. Also surviving are his brother, Russ (Kathy) Alty, his uncle, Tom (Nancy) Rutan, three children, Megan Christensen, Heath Alty, Chelsie (Steven) Miles, a sister-in-law, Denise Torino, nephews, Sean (Hidy) Alty, Ryan Alty, and Chase Freeman, who affectionately called him "Uncle B-Rad," a granddaughter, Janiah Alty, and special family friend, former wife, and mother of his children, Toni Alty.

Brad was a manager at Honda of America Mfg. just shy of 40 years, retiring in March of 2019. Brad touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Brad was passionate about his family, loved his two dogs, Sammie and Kaiddee, enjoyed playing Texas Holdem with his friends and loved family game time. He was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings and looked forward to football on Sunday with his family.

A celebration of life and visitation are being planned for his birthday, Saturday, November 28, 2020 with times being announced later at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 101 Zanesfield Rd., West Liberty, OH 43311.

