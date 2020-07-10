URBANA - Bradley Wayne "Brad" Damewood, 53, of Plain City, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at The Convalarium in Dublin, Ohio. Brad was born July 18, 1966 in Urbana, Ohio. He was a 1984 graduate of Urbana High School and went on to earn his MBA from The Ohio State University. Brad started his career in Logistics with Ashland Chemical Company. He then became a Business Consultant for Accenture, traveling the world. Brad then joined the family business, Damewood Enterprise. He and his sister, Betty, were the proprietors of Dingledine Trucking. Recently, Brad was instrumental in bringing Navistar to Champaign County. Brad enjoyed flying, driving, and collecting vintage cars. Most of all, he enjoyed coaching his "softball babies" along with his girls. He was a devoted son, husband, father and brother and loved spending time with his family. As our hearts ache for the physical loss of him, we find solace knowing that he is now with God. He is at peace. And for that, we are grateful. Brad is survived by his parents, Jerry & Kim Damewood ; his wife of 24 years, Karen (Walls) Damewood; his children, Olivia, Abigail, Isabel, and Bennett Damewood; his sister, Betty (Phillip) Sherman; his nieces and nephews, Alex (Heather) Sherman, Duke Sherman and Alyza (Sean) Baker. He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Opal Mae Damewood and Su Ye Kang; his aunts, Moon Ja O'Hara and Virginia Lee Blackford. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks are required. A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services to celebrate Brad's life will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio, with Pastor Paul Walls officiating, for family and friends. We invite you to join us for the Live Stream on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery, Cable, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.