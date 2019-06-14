URBANA - Brant Ambrose Butler went home to be with the Lord with his wife by his side on June 10, 2019 with hopes to see all his loved ones again!

He was born on July 11, 1949 and raised in Urbana, OH. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1967 with a very special class! Brant formed lifelong friendships with classmates and also with other fellow Urbanites. Brant was like Will Rogers, in that he never met a stranger he didn't like. He graduated from Urbana University in 1971. He then moved to Dayton where he met his southern wife from North Carolina, Teresa Eubanks on June 11, 1973. The couple married September 29, 1973. They moved to West Palm Beach, Florida in October 1980, where Brant worked in the banking industry for 10 years and then comptroller for several companies before retiring with Saf-Glas Manufacturing Co with 10 years of service. After retirement, the couple moved to Lillington, NC in 2017.

Brant was co-founder of "Home on the Range" Ministries International Inc., a 501 (c) 3 not for profit organization (May 1997-May 2017). Its mission was to provide permanent homes for orphans and destitute widows. Several orphanages were started and supported by the ministry.

Brant was closely involved in and supported over the years the Bill Butler Champaign Open (B.B.C.O.) in Urbana, which was started by his father, Bill Butler. Proceeds support Champaign County Residential Services.

Brant loved to travel and experience new adventures and he has formed unique bonds with some of the Scottish folks! Some favorites of Bran: practical jokes, verbally jousting with others, peanut butter sandwiches - which his pet name for was "Pennie." He liked sports of all kinds and even had part ownership in a race car at one point. His favorite team - The Ohio State Buckeyes - of course! Shorts and flip-flops were his outfit of choice as he enjoyed the salt life! He loved his white dove, Spot (25 years young) and his 2 cats, Girlie and Braveheart (15 years young).

Brant had a contagious smile and will be missed by all the ones whose lives he touched. He was a loyal husband, devoted friend and always willing to help a person in need.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Teresa, sisters, Jennifer (Barry) Reich of Yellow Springs, OH, nephews, G. Todd Hahn of Yellow Springs, OH, Nathan Meier of Brooklyn, NY and Calab (Leslie) Meier of Norwalk, Connecticut, great-niece, Alana Suzie Meier of Norwalk, Connecticut, sister, Melissa (David) Davis of Tampa, Florida, nephew, Matthew (Kristin) Houston of Tampa, Florida, great-niece, Mia Rose, sisters-in-law, Linda E Barnes (Clarence deceased) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Melissa E (Steve) Nystrom of Sanford, North Carolina, brother-in-law, Aaron Eubanks of Lillington, North Carolina, nephew, Chester (Becky) Eubanks of Lillington, North Carolina and great-nephew, Bruce.

Brant was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Jeanne Butler of Urbana, OH.

Donations may be made to: Hands and Feet Ministries, 307 N. Main St., Adairsville, GA 30103 or donate on line to http://www.handsandfeet.com

Viewing will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 5-8p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 16 at 2 p.m. also at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 17 at 9 a.m. at Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.