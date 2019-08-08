BELLEFONTAINE - Brenda Kay Smith, age 65, of Huntsville, Ohio, passed away at 9:06 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

She was born in Pemberton, Ohio on August 5, 1954 to the late Louis A.E. and Doris Evelyn (Wagner) Fair. She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Lynn Dorsey, a sister, Sarah Owens, a brother, William Fair, a son-in-law, John Ball and a niece, Juanita Fair.

She is survived by her three daughters, Angela (Mike) Bradley, Evelyn (Tony) Little and Clarissa Ball; a son, Charles (Kelsey) Dorsey; her precious dog, Princess; 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom (Dora) Fair; and many numerous nieces and nephews.

Brenda graduated from Fairlawn High School. She spent over 20 years working in the deli department at Kroger in Bellefontaine and Urbana. She enjoyed collecting Indian Artifacts and watching the live P.D. show on T.V. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pastor Aaron Francis will officiate a graveside ceremony on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Bellefontaine Ceremony. Following the graveside ceremony, from 2 to 4 p.m. there will be food and fellowship back at the Christ and Christian Union Church, 1669 County Road 11, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311, where friends and family can share memories of Brenda's life.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.