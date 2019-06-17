URBANA - Brent David Parcels, 58, of Marysville, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Urbana Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by his loving family. He was the third son of Karl Eldon Parcels and Martha Streber Parcels. He was born on March 7, 1962 in Circleville, Ohio.

Brent graduated from Urbana High School, class of 1979. He earned his Associates degree at Clark State Community College and his Bachelors degree from Franklin University.

For many years, Brent worked as a skilled press operator at the Urbana Daily Citizen, and later at the Madison Press in London and for the Columbus Dispatch. He also was employed by Honda. Until he was sidelined by diabetic complications, Brent pursued an active lifestyle and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed all sports, especially basketball and baseball.

Brent is survived by his son, Jordan Pierce (Braxton Newton) and grandson Joshua Pierce of Indiana; mother Martha Parcels; sister Karla Parcels (Frank Masters) of Marysville; brothers Bryan Parcels (Betty) of Urbana, and Barry Parcels (Tammy) of Thackery; nephew Bryce Parcels and nieces Breanne Parcels and Brittany Todd (Tony); grand nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. He was preceded in death by his father Karl Eldon Parcels and grandparents.

A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Brent's life will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME in Urbana. A message from Brent, "I would like my remains to be taken to the South Pacific Ocean to be scattered. I would prefer to be scattered close to the city of Papette, Tahiti in the South Pacific, so that I can swim with the dolphins and other ocean mammals that I find dear to my heart."

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .