ST. PARIS - Brent R. Focht, age 54, of Dublin, Ohio and formerly of St. Paris, OH passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Kobacker House, Columbus, OH. Born on January 15, 1965 in Sidney, OH, Brent was a son of Frank and Sharon (Lyman) Focht of St. Paris. He is also survived by his brother Bryan (Diane) Focht of Celebration, FL, nieces, Erin Focht, Jennifer (Kevin) Buehrle, Kelly Focht, Daphne Hadjivassiliou and nephew Ben (Laurel) Gueth. As a child, Brent attended the Covenant Lutheran Church in St. Paris, he was a 1983 graduate of Graham High School, and he received his BS from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio in 1987. Brent wrestled in high school in the 98lb class. He was on the first Graham Wrestling Team to win the State Wrestling Meet in 1982, and he wrestled in the state competition in 1983. He also wrestled for Miami University. He was an avid fan of the Graham High School wrestling team, traveling to matches with his friend Jeff Jordan and often announcing at sectional meets. He was formerly employed by Cardinal Health as a system analyst. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio 43072. Reverend Dale Schaefer of Covenant Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, N. High Street, St. Paris. There will be two hours of visitation prior to the service beginning at noon in the funeral home on Monday. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Brent's name be made to: The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 or online at http://www.alsa.org/donate/ or to the Covenant Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 614, St. Paris, Ohio 43072. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com