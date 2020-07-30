URBANA - Brooke Sizemore, 26, of Columbus, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2020 along with her soulmate A.J. Mello as a result of an automobile accident. Brooke was born July 29, 1993 in Springfield, Ohio. She enjoyed tennis, shopping, dancing and creating home décor. She loved to have fun, be adventurous, and live new life experiences. She played softball, gymnastics and dance class, track, and pole vaulting. She was a lover of animals. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Brooke loved her son, Jennsen. He was her pride and joy and she was honored to be his mommy. Her life was blessed to have met A.J. Mello, who became her best friend and soulmate. The love she had and shared with Jennsen and A.J. had come to make her life complete. Brooke is survived by her parents, Lisa Hecker, Chad Sizemore and James Whitman, her son, Jennsen Lee Casey-Wood, her sisters, Lauren Sizemore and Payton Whitman, grandparents, Gary and Sylvia Sizemore and Rose Applegate and a very large extended family and a host of friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Myron and Barbara Hecker and Jessie and Laura Noriega; her uncles, Rex Allen Hecker and Sean Sizemore; her cousin, Rex Allen Hecker Jr.; and her great-aunt, Mary Ellen Brown. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio from 10 a.m. to noon. Private family services will be held and burial will follow in Nettlecreek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Vernon Funeral Home to help with expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.