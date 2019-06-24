URBANA - Bruce K. Harmison, of Urbana, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 62. He was born on February 5, 1957. He worked for the Gantner Screw Company until its close and has worked for the Champion Company of Springfield for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a long-time supporter of the Champaign County Ducks Unlimited. He is survived by his brothers, Robert and his wife Chris Ann, and their daughter Jenna, and Bryan and his wife, Laura, and their children, Ashley, Bryan, and Codee, and his cousins Debbie, Bunny, and Alice. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Ruby (Gross) Harmison, and infant brother, Philip, and his aunts, Jennie Grimm and Nancy Klontz.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME.

Burial take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Champaign County Ducks Unlimited, Memorial Contribution, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120.

