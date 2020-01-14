SPRINGFIELD - Bryan N. McCreary, 69, of Woodstock, OH passed away January 9, 2020 at the OSU Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 28, 1950 in Columbus, the son of Robert and Enid (Monway) McCreary. Bryan was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and had retired from A & B Asphalt Corp. He enjoyed hunting. Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Karen S. (Plantz) McCreary; five children, Mendy Combs of Marysville, Bryan "Doug" (Tish) McCreary of Cable, David (Tina) Avery of Mechanicsburg, Rick (Tanya "Sis") Avery, and Jeffery Whitt, all of Woodstock; grandchildren, Jacob, Madison, Abigail, Dustin (Liz), Kaylee, Thomas, Tyler (Savannah), Jeremy, Rodney, Levi, Aiden, Drake, Masun; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Olyvia, Riley, Davie, Axeton, Nathan, and one on the way; and brother, David McCreary of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his loving first wife, Kanda Kelly McCreary; grandson, James Chapman Newberry; an infant grandson; brother, Tracy McCreary; and his parents. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jenkins Chapel Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be held at the Jolly Roger in Woodstock from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with expenses. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.