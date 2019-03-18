Obituary Print Calvin Blanton | Visit Guest Book

URBANA - Calvin Blanton, 90, of Urbana, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 16, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 9, 1929 in Oil Springs, Kentucky, the son of Hobert and Stella (Pennington) Blanton. He retired after 30-plus years with Steel Products Engineering Company. He enjoyed working in his garage, on cars and doing machine work. He also loved woodworking and working in the garden. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and sharing stories about growing up in Kentucky. Calvin is survived by his daughter, Victoria (Larry) Reed of Urbana and his son Jimmy D (Melinda) Blanton of Urbana, his siblings Curtis, Calahan and Carmine Blanton, Mavis Burton, Meda Reese, and Mamie Adkins, his grandchildren Jayme Reed of Urbana and Elizabeth (Michael) Adams of Springfield, his great-grandchildren Joslynn (Dustin) Parker, Ethan, Katelynn, and Lillian Adams and his great-great-granddaughter Avalynn Parker, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Donna (Saylor) Blanton, sisters, Mable, Marie, and Milva, and his daughter-in-law Melinda Blanton. A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 Thursday March 21, 2019 in the funeral home where friends may call one hour prior. The Rev. Charles Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses with Hospice of the Miami Valley. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com

Funeral Home Vernon Family Funeral Homes

235 Miami Street

Urbana , OH 43078

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019

