URBANA - Captain William Clayton "Billy" Midgley, 1952-2020, age 67, of Plain City passed away the morning of Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital from a short battle with cancer. Bill was born November 17, 1952 in Urbana, Ohio.

Bill attended Mechanicsburg High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He became a member of the Mechanicsburg Masonic Lodge #113 – Order of DeMolay at the age of 15. He worked at Stockdale Market and the Urbana Country Club before graduating from Urbana High School in 1971. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force as a Radar Technician from 1971-1975. After serving in the Air Force, Bill was an Emergency Room Surgical Technician at Nationwide Children's Hospital. He became a firefighter for the Norwich Township Fire Department on 1-1-1979. He was promoted to Lieutenant on 1-1-91, Captain on 7-10-95, and retired on 3-9-09. As a Captain in the Safety Division, Bill helped create the children's Safety Town program in Hilliard. After retirement, Bill worked at One Call Lawn Care in Hilliard.

As a Road Captain, Safety Captain, and Assistant Director for H.O.G. No Cages, he taught others his love for riding and motorcycle safety. Bill was a member of M.O.B. and Goodguys, Bill shared his love of cars and restored his 1971 El Camino. Bill loved flying model airplanes, had his pilot license, and assisted in the restoration of the B-17, Champaign Gal, at the Urbana Airport. Bill taught Fire Sciences to future firefighters at Columbus States and Tolles. Bill became a member of the Masons with Humboldt Masonic Lodge #476 before transferring to Mechanicsburg Masonic Lodge #113 and becoming a Master Mason.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Clayton Midgley; grandmother, Lela Mae Carpenter; father-in-law, Calvin Eger.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Eger) Midgley; mother, Mary Louise (Mike) Melvin; children, Kristin (Clayton) Jones, William (Heather) Midgley, Gary, Ashley, Deanna, Kyle, Desirae, Julian; grandchildren, Colton Jones, Cameron Jones, Davann, Autumn; brothers, Allen (Jennifer) Midgley, Todd D. Midgley, Matthew Melvin; sister, Michelle (Doug) Schmid; mother-in-law, Joanna Eger; several nieces and nephews, great friends, co-workers and brothers and sister-in-law. Bill always considered his friends and co-workers as part of his extended family.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Goshen Memorial Park, 4150 South Parkview Road, Mechanicsburg 43044 with attendees practicing 6 ft. social distancing and wearing face masks.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Esophageal Cancer Action Network (www.ecan.org) or Norwich Firefighter Fund.

Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory or message.