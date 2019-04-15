URBANA - Carl Amos Lininger, 76, of Urbana, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Urbana. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Christine (Eaton) Lininger, parents Carroll Page and Helen Louise (Dickey) Lininger, brothers Keith Lininger, Max Earl Lininger and David Wayne Lininger. He is survived by his daughter Michelle Bailey; step-son Jeffrey Wayne Eaton; sisters Sarah Louise Kitchen, Carol Irma (John) Davis, Marty (Jim) Frazier, Dorothy Yvonne (Bill) Hanefeld; brothers Ralph Clinton (Becky) Lininger, Cleon (Geraldine Delaney) Lininger; grandchildren Tara Jewell Vanhoose, Tabitha Star Vanhoose; great-grandchildren Ashton Thomas James Tobias, Aislynn Susan Tobias, Izabella LeAnn Delphia Rice, Raegan Christine Michelle Newsome; numerous nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the US Army during the Viet Nam War, and was a graduate of Triad High School Class of 1961. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the WALTER AND LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 642 S. Main St., Urbana, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 651 Lakeview Plaza Blvd., Suite G, Worthington, Ohio 43085 or the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA. 22202. Condolences may be sent to www.walterfunerals.com