MECHANICSBURG - Carl E. "Eddie" Farmer, 62, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 17, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio.

Eddie graduated from Mechanicsburg High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force.

Eddie is survived by his children, Michael and Serenna Farmer, his grandchildren, Aiden and Braedyn Farmer and Abri, Addison and Owen McIntire, his siblings, Debbie (Jerry) Carroll, Larry Farmer, Tammy (Rich) Moore, Donna (Charles) Venrick and Fred (Jane) Miller, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville Farmer and Donna (Fred) Miller, his brothers, Robert "Bobbie," Charles "Bill" and John A. "Jack" Farmer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME in Mechanicsburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

