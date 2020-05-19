URBANA - Rev. Carl F. Ogden, 85, of Urbana passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born October 6, 1934 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Douglas and Mary Pearl (Everett) Ogden. He was a graduate of the Circleville Bible College/Ohio Christian University, where he met the love of his life, Charlotte Reed. Carl served on the Board of the College for a few years. Carl was a Pastor with the Church of Christ in Christian Union over 60 years throughout the State of Ohio. He served the Urbana community from 1957-1963 and from 1985-2000. After retirement, he continued to serve as a Pastor. He is survived by his children, Timothy (Janet) Ogden, Catherine (Alan) Rebert, John (Tammy) Ogden, Joseph (Sherri) Ogden, Andrew Ogden and Bruce (Vicki) Sigman; his grandchildren, Joel, Emily, Valerie, Olivia, Phillip, Jacob, Amanda, Jessica, Rachael, Daniel, Kayla, Josiah, Abigail and Myea; several great-grandchildren; his sisters, Gloria Eberly and Emma Oney; and special friend, Sally Culp. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Charlotte (Reed) Ogden; his grandson, Justin Rebert; his brother, Douglas Ogden; his sister, Maxine Clark. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Pastor Mike Grable. A procession will form prior to the graveside service for those wishing to show support. You may join the procession to the cemetery, however, due to the guidelines set forth by the Governor you must remain in your cars. Lineup will begin at 2 p.m. at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1:45 p.m. with the service beginning at 2 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 19 to May 20, 2020.