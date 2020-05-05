CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Carl Vincent Ream, 64, a resident of Naples, FL for the past 22 years, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Naples, FL. He was born September 24, 1955 in Urbana, OH to Richard and Lois (Pfaff) Ream, now deceased. Carl was a spiritual person, raised in the Catholic community. He was the most community oriented person you ever met, whether it was his grandson calling him "Peepaw," his nephews calling him "Uncle Weenie" or most people just calling him "friend." Carl was a proponent of education and was always pushing his kids harder; the older two both have advanced degrees in their fields while Kasie has recently begun her college career. Carl was never at Thanksgiving because the biggest satisfaction in life was his role in feeding several hundred individuals at the Immokalee Friendship House and he could always be found finding opportunities to feed others wherever he could. Whether it was as a grocery store bag boy, manager, or distributor, feeding others was always his goal. He is survived by three loving children, Tara Moser, husband Geoffrey and grandson Bryce of Cape Coral, FL, Gregory Ream of Cape Coral, FL and Kasie Ream of Naples, FL; two sisters, Julie Brazzell of Norfolk, VA and Rachael Ream, husband Matthew Simmons of Bend, OR; three nieces and two nephews; as well as four great-nieces and two great-nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com Memorial contributions in memory of Carl Vincent Ream are suggested to The Friendship House, 602 Main St., Immokalee, FL 34142 or Pawsitive Kid's Camp, 3723 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33904. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book, which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. MULLINS MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 5 to May 6, 2020.