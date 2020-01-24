MECHANICSBURG - Carl William "Bill" Nott, 78, of Cable, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 3, 1942, in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the son of Grover and Blanche (Duncan) Nott. He attended Mechanicsburg Local Schools.

Bill was a mechanic and worked in his garage for many years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, camping, watching his grand kids play sports, tinkering in the garage, watching his old western shows, going to yard sales, playing cards with his friends and riding his bike. Bill was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3974 and the American Legion Post 238.

He is survived by his wife Karen Kay (Dixon) Nott of 42-years; daughters Jacqueline (Mike) Shoffner, Carla Neimeyer and Lizia (Kim) Nott; sons, Billy Dean (Janet) Haynes and Toby (Amy) Nott; mother-in-law Sarah Dixon; brothers, Richard (Marge) Nott, Tommy Nott, Lawrence (Donna) Nott and Steve (Sharon) Nott; sisters, Elizabeth Walding, Mary Francis Howard, Kayceal (Bill) Bostick, Judy Bostick, Donna Jean (Ronnie) Laird, Diane (Dennis) Penhorwood, Linda (Eric) Dearnond and Matilda (David) Orahood; grandchildren, Ryan and Mikel Shoffner, Kim Stone, Amy Barbee, Christopher and Justin Haynes, Jacob Neimeyer, Dustin Brown, Alex Tackett, Jalen, Kaley and Andy Nott, Brandon and Bradley Davis; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his dad and mom Grover and Blanche Nott; father-in-law Marshall Dixon; son Tony Haynes; brother Odell Nott; sisters Louise Martinez and Betty Adams.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD AND VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, OH. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Clay Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in Woodstock Cemetery, Woodstock, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

