TUCSON, Ariz. - Carol Ann Bethel, 71, passed away unexpectedly, in her home on April 21, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Carol is dearly loved and missed by her son Matthew Temple, currently of London, England; Deanna Elias Close, currently of Kenilworth, IL, who became life-long friends with Carol while they attended The Ohio State University together; and Carol's wonderful family and friends. Carol was born November 22, 1948 in Neenah, Wisconsin, to the late Richard and Dorothy (Linscott) Bethel. Her family moved to Urbana, Ohio when she was a young girl. Carol and her parents were active members of Messiah Lutheran Church. After graduating from Urbana High School, Carol earned a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree from The Ohio State University. Carol then entered a career in public service, and dedicated herself to ably teaching English and Home Economics to the children of the Columbus, Ohio City School System for twenty-five years. Her son Matthew fondly recalls the summer adventures they would take together throughout the Western States of America, and how his mother Carol would delight in exploring Nature while horseback riding on back-country trails, or while white-water rafting on pristine rivers. Carol truly delighted in her summer travels with Matthew, making sure that each trip invigorated both body and mind. Carol's love of the wide-open American spaces of the West influenced her to move to Tucson, Arizona. After moving to Tucson, she dedicated her time to a variety of causes close to her heart, including higher education for women, animal welfare, avidly reading, enjoying supporting the arts including the Arizona Opera and the Arizona Theatre Company, and taking care of her two beloved Siamese cats. However, Carol never left the great state of Ohio in her heart, and she always considered Urbana, Ohio as her "Home." Therefore, a private burial ceremony will be held for Carol at Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana, Ohio. The date for her burial ceremony will be determined at a later date, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Memorial contributions in Carol's name may be sent to The American Heart Association or to Messiah Lutheran Church, Urbana, Ohio.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 5 to May 6, 2020.